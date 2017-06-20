Paid parking back in city, formal launch to be held on June 25

At the paid parking lot in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) At the paid parking lot in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

PEOPLE STARTED paying for parking in Chandigarh from Monday, with women attendants taking charge at all the 26 public parking lots. All the parking lots in the city remained without any contractors for a year. The women attendants, who were assisted by male attendants too, faced some issues on the first day when people asked them to show their identity cards and even the documents that they were allotted the contract for the parking. On day one, the attendants issued slips manually as they said that the machines would be brought in another two days.

For the first time, only one company — Mumbai-based company Arya Toll Infra Limited — has been given the contract of paid parking in the city. The official launch will be held on June 25. As many as 342 attendants were deployed at the parking lots. A company representative said, “We did face issues as people are no more in the habit of paying money for parking.

All these months they were coming and parking their vehicles for free. So many of them, including office-goers and traders, even said that they would pay when they got the smart parking facilities. The attendants told the visitors that they would gradually introduce the smart parking features and it was just the first day.

“One of the visitors even said that he wouldn’t pay until the authorities announced the official launch,” added the representative. The attendants told the visitors that they would be getting the electricity connection in a day and that is when they would set up the security booths.

For the first three months, people will have to pay the old parking fee, that is Rs 5 for a four-wheeler, and Rs 2 for a two-wheeler. After three months, the new parking rates, that is Rs 10 for a four-wheeler and Rs 5 for a two-wheeler, will come into force. The rates will be on an hourly basis. A mobile app where one can book his parking space and get to know the real-time status of the parking is being prepared which will be formally launched on June 25 after this trial is over.

