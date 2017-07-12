Pages of Sikh holy book found torn, protests in Ludhiana

A few pages of the Sikh holy book, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, were found torn at a gurdwara in Mundian Kalan of Jamalpur in Ludhiana Tuesday. Within a few hours later, the police arrested a suspect, who was captured in the gurdwara’s CCTV camera while tearing the pages.

However, tension in the area continued till filing of this report as the protesters blocked the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. They demanded that the suspect be handed over to them and they should be allowed to punish him.

Police identified the suspect as as Sukhvir Singh (28), a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. He was a regular vistor to the gurdwara. According to police, the accused entered the gurdwara at around 2.30 pm and tore the pages.

The incident came to light in the evening when the granthi of gurdwara came and found four torn pages. SHO, Jamalpur police station, said that suspect’s motive behind the act was still unclear.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App