Paediatric cardiac surgery ICU to come up at PGI

A 10-bed paediatric cardiac surgery intensive care unit [ICU] is likely to come up in the next six months at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The ICU will be especially for minors, the premier institute’s doctors said on Wednesday. Doctors said that currently, minors undergoing cardiac surgeries are kept in the 25-bed general cardiac surgery ICU at the Advance Cardiac Center of the institute.

“There will be a dedicated pediatrics cardiac surgery ICU. It has been approved at various levels already and we are hopeful that it should start functioning in the next six months,” Dr G D Puri, head of the anesthesia department and intensive care, told Chandigarh Newsline on Wednesday.

The nurses are being trained for the new ICU as well. “Once the ICU comes up, it will help in increasing efficiency. There will definitely be improvements in outcomes,” said Puri, adding that the ICU will have the latest machines as well.

PGI officials said that the new ICU will come up inside the Advance Cardiac Center itself. “Civil work is likely to start soon,” said an official. “All the modalities for the project have been finalised already and we are expecting it to be operational later this year.”

Senior PGI doctors said that this ICU will also bring more care to minor patients. “They require more attention. This is going to be a very important step towards improvement in care for those patients undergoing surgeries,” said a doctor.

Currently, according to the doctors, of the total cardiac surgeries performed at the PGI, 50 per cent of them are minors. “The pediatrics cardiology has improved at the hospital and now more minor patients also come to us,” said a doctor.