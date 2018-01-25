Padmaavat protest: Cops ensure it’s business as usual at Punjab theatres

Outside Wave Cinemas in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) Outside Wave Cinemas in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

The Punjab Police on Wednesday put in place tight security arrangements across the state in view of threats issued against screening of Padmaavat in theatres. “Because of 26 January, some other inputs, Padmaavat movie and farmers’ agitation issue, we have mobilised each and every personnel in our kitty across the state. We have also withdrawn some security from the threatened persons and deployed those personnel on duty across the state,” said DGP (Law and Order) H S Dhillon.

He informed that some persons had tried to protest in Mohali and Pathankot against the release of the movie, but things were brought under control after they were pacified and made to go away. Meanwhile, a special screening of the movie was organised in all the three main multiplexes of Jalandhar.

Sufficient security arrangements were made during the screening at PVR Mall, Sarav Multiplex and Viva Collage. The shows were screened for the invitees as well as for general public. Some leaders of Hindu organisations also watched movie. Few activists of Karni Sena arrived at PVR Mall, but went back after witnessing heavy police deployment.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajinder Singh said that all the shows went off smoothly and no protest had been witnessed anywhere. “We have deployed adequate number of police personnel in all the multiplexes and also have kept sufficient number of cops on stand-by if need be,” Singh said.

In Hoshiarpur too, the film was screened at 6:30 pm and around 70 people watched the movie. A group of Karni sena activists protested, but that did not impact the screening of the film as heavy police force was deployed.

The screening of premiere shows of the movie went off peacefully in Ludhiana Wednesday. As many as seven theaters and multiplexes in Ludhiana screened Padmaavat’s premiere shows on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Ashwani Kapoor, said: “We have taken precautionary measure and at least five cops have been deployed outside each venue screening the film. The security will stay deployed at least till the weekend. All the multiplexes which held premiere shows today were also given security.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App