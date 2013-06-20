Owner of PCO,from where warning call was made,arrested

The Chandigarh Police have arrested Ram Raj,a resident of Mauli Jagran,for his alleged involvement in the audacious Sector 4 petrol pump heist that took place in the wee hours of Monday.

Ram Raj is the owner of the PCO in Sector 8 from where a call was made to the owner of the petrol pump on Monday morning,alerting her that the pump would targeted again by the goons.

The owner of the PCO was arrested on grounds of suspicion as he failed to provide any vital clue as to who made the call. The owner did not come up with satisfying answers when he was confronted by the police in the case, said SI Balbir Singh. The police has obtained a two-day remand of the suspect for further interrogation.

The arrest came two days after the incident in which two persons,with their faces covered,broke into a departmental store adjoining the petrol pump and fled with Rs 3 lakh cash from the counter of the store. It is noteworthy that the incident happened in the vicinity of the MLA flats and Chandigarh Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile the owner Nihar Mahindar Singh said,We have been assured by the police about tracking down the case. She had also met IG Police on Tuesday and appraised him about the case.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App