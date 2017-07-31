Over 700 students take part in abacus competition

The participants after wining the 13th annual national level abacus competition in Chandigarh on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi The participants after wining the 13th annual national level abacus competition in Chandigarh on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi

More than 700 students from north India took part in the 13th annual national level abacus competition held at GGDSD College in Sector 32 on Sunday. The students came from different states including Tricity, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Jasmit Kaur was declared the overall winner and won the rolling cup, while Shweta Sharma and Rinku Kackria bagged the second and third prizes, respectively.

The annual competition was organised by Soroban (Abacus) Education for Mental Arithmetic System (SEMAS), the official organisation dealing in Japanese abacus and brain development programmes for children in the age group

of 5 to 13 years and operational in 14 countries across the world. There are more than 1 lakh students across the globe who are enrolled for the programmes.

SEMAS conducts international open competitions annually for the students of abacus and mental arithmatic at various levels. It arranges the winners to participate and compete in the world level competitions organised by Chambers of Commerce of Osaka and Taiwan every year.

Mayor Asha Kumari Jaswal was the chief guest on the occasion while Dr B C Josan, the principal of DAV College in Sector 10 was the guest of honour. They gave away prizes to the winners.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App