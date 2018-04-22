Over 48,000 vehicles ply between Sectors 10 and 15 in Panchkula in 12 hours, finds study by French firm

Traffic jam in Panchkula. Vehicular traffic during morning and evening rush on the road between sectors 10 and 15 was the highest, with 6,089 vehicles in the evening and 4,577 at morning. (Express Archives) Traffic jam in Panchkula. Vehicular traffic during morning and evening rush on the road between sectors 10 and 15 was the highest, with 6,089 vehicles in the evening and 4,577 at morning. (Express Archives)

THE ROAD between sectors 10 and 15 in Panchkula saw the highest volume of traffic among four other locations in the district according to the study conducted by French Firm Systra. The total daily traffic count was taken at various locations by the firm in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali for a period of 12 hours, including peak morning and evening hours, where the “corridors” would pass through. While traffic during morning peak time was observed from 8 am to 11 am, in the evening, it was from 5 pm to 8 pm. For the purpose of constructing corridors connecting the Tricity – Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali – the firm studied the volume of traffic along the main roads said to be “traffic generators”. The four locations in Panchkula surveyed would be covered by Corridor 1 as proposed by the firm.

According to details, this stretch between sectors 10 and 15 in Panchkula saw 48,229 vehicles over a 12-hour period followed by 36,993 vehicles on the stretch between sectors 10 and 11. The stretch between sectors 6 and 7 saw 33,072 vehicles whereas the stretch between sectors 5 and 6 near the general hospital, too, saw 28,037 vehicles.

Vehicular traffic during morning and evening rush on the road between sectors 10 and 15 was the highest with 6,089 vehicles in the evening and 4,577 at morning. While Sector 15 is the hub for coaching institutes, Sector 10 houses banks, hotels, restaurants and a shopping centre, making it the busiest.

The second stretch, which was the busiest during morning peak hour, was the road separating sectors 5 and 6 near the general hospital which saw 3,386 vehicles. Being an institutional area with general hospital and educational institutes also located in Sector 6, the route becomes the second busiest in the morning. It is followed by the dividing road near sectors 10 and 11 which sees 3,095 vehicles during the morning rush.

Panchkula ACP (Traffic) Munish Sehgal told Chandigarh Newsline, “Yes, it is true that traffic is increasing and we will deliberate on the findings of the report. At least for the time being, we can look for interim solutions like increasing the deployment of police at these points or speak to the engineering wing to see if engineering changes can be made before the corridor comes up.”

Chandigarh, too, has the road between Phases 1 and II of the Industrial Area near Tribune Chowk recording the highest volume of traffic with 84,112 vehicles. Chandigarh SSP (Traffic) Shashank Anand said they were studying the report.

In Mohali, the survey found that the Mohali Pind road – between sectors 61 and 52 – the volume of traffic was 26,353 vehicles with 2,830 in the morning and 2,720 in the evening.

