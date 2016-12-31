Over 3,000 cops to keep vigil in Tricity on New Year Eve

At a special checking naka in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia At a special checking naka in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia

AS THE Tricity gears up for new year revelry, police forces in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali have made elaborate security arrangements. More than 3,000 police personnel will be on roads on Saturday and nakas will be set up to check drunken driving.

The Chandigarh Police will depute as many as 2,000 personnel on New Year’s eve. SP (Security and Traffic) Eish Singhal said that a total of 2,000 police personnel, including 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police and 60 Inspector- rank officers, would be deputed in the city. A total of 106 nakas would be set up in different parts of the city besides 20 special drunken driving nakas.

“Security has been beefed up in Industrial Area, Sector 17, Sector 22 and Sector 35 where more people turn up during the New Year celebrations. We have also asked all the night club owners to depute women bouncers and make CCTV cameras functional,” Singhal told Chandigarh Newsline.

Mohali

The district police will depute around 1,000 police personnel, including four parties of reserve battalions, in the city. The special drunken driving nakas, too, will be set up in Sector 82, Phase 11, Sector 70, Phase 6 and sensitive points like Phase 7 market and Phase 3B2.

Police officials said that they had deputed traffic police for special drunken driving nakas at five points.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that a total of 24 nakas would be set up till 3 am on January 1 and he had issued directions to all the SHOs to increase patrolling in their areas. As many as 26 new PCR vehicles would be deputed across the city with two to three cops. The SSP said that special nakas would be set up at all the entry and exit points of the city.

Panchkula

The Panchkula police has prepared a plan for elaborate security arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Around 500 police officers, including ACPs and inspectors, from different units will be pressed into service. The police have also planned to set up a total of 20 nakas in different parts of the city.

Heavy deployment will be made in Sectors 8 to 11, having maximum number of hotels and restaurants. The police have also issued strict guidelines for hoteliers asking them not to hold functions beyond time permitted. They have also been asked not to serve liquor beyond permissible time. The police have laid emphasis on safety of girls and have asked party organisers to assist female guests.