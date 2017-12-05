Over 300 bikers take part in Bravehearts Ride for Military Literature Festival

The participating bikers’ groups included Armed Forces Harley Owner Group (AFHOG), Road Rockers, Free Riders, Harley Owners Group (HOG), Royal Enfield Prium Cafe, Harley Davidson Chandigarh, Saddle Back Warriors, Team Mojo Mahindra, Prium Cafe (Royal Enfield) and Indian Chief, Kawasaki and Mohindra group. (Representational Image) The participating bikers’ groups included Armed Forces Harley Owner Group (AFHOG), Road Rockers, Free Riders, Harley Owners Group (HOG), Royal Enfield Prium Cafe, Harley Davidson Chandigarh, Saddle Back Warriors, Team Mojo Mahindra, Prium Cafe (Royal Enfield) and Indian Chief, Kawasaki and Mohindra group. (Representational Image)

AS MANY as 317 motorbikes rode through a 41-km-long stretch in the Tricity on Sunday to raise the pitch for the upcoming Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh. The motorbikes, carrying 400 professional riders, including 10 women, were ‘Riding for the Military’ as part of the Bravehearts Ride — one of the events organised as a prelude to the main festival, scheduled for December 7-9 at Lake Club, Chandigarh.

With their bikes dotted with flags and logos, the bikers gathered at the Chandigarh War Memorial in the morning to take part in a wreath laying ceremony which was performed with traditional solemnity. Lieutenant General T S Shergill (Retd), Senior Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, flagged off the Bravehearts Ride after laying the wreath in remembrance and honour of all those who had made the sacrifice for the country in their line of duty.

Interacting with the media on the occasion, Lt Gen Shergill said that a number of events were being organised, both for children and adults, as part of India’s first Military Literature Festival. He said that Bravehearts Ride has been organised to express solidarity with the military, he said, adding that the response from the bikers had surpassed the expectations of the organisers, who were expecting about 200 bikes to participate in the event.

The participating bikers’ groups included Armed Forces Harley Owner Group (AFHOG), Road Rockers, Free Riders, Harley Owners Group (HOG), Royal Enfield Prium Cafe, Harley Davidson Chandigarh, Saddle Back Warriors, Team Mojo Mahindra, Prium Cafe (Royal Enfield) and Indian Chief, Kawasaki and Mohindra group.

The bike riders, led by a pilot Gypsy and followed by an ambulance, rode through Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur and Panchkula before reaching Chandimandir military, at a controlled speed of 40 km per hour.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App