Over 250 signatures collected in campaign against Panjab University fee hike

The members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday held a signature campaign against the Panjab University fee hike at PGGC college, Sector 46. More than 250 students signed the note. Around 15 ABVP activists went to each classroom and approached the students to be a part of this campaign.

“The fee hike is not the actual solution, The PU said they don’t have adequate funds for the student’s education this year and they raised the tuition fees. If they would not able to get the fund next year, then what they will do?” said Megha Sharma, a student activist.

Leading the campaign Atul Thakur (ABVP) joint secretary said, “We will not stop our fight until the VC takes their decision back. Today we did a signature campaign in the college campus and Monday we decided that we will gather in a large amount and close the college. The decision has jeopardised the students future, we don’t want burden, and we want solution.”

