Over 2,300 cases of dog bite reported in Mohali district till Feb

MOHALI HAS the unenviable record of having been in the top three districts in the state having maximum number of dog bite cases. Municipal Corporation officials are moving at a snail’s pace to rope in either a private company or an NGO to start the sterlisation drive.

According to the information assessed by Chandigarh Newsline, more than 2,300 cases have been reported in the district till February 28 this year. The district has the third highest number of the dog bite cases in the state this year too after Ludhiana (2,528 cases) and Jalandhar (2,411 cases).

The records show that in 2015 the district had the highest number of dog bite cases in the state while in 2016 it had the second highest number of cases after Amritsar which had 12,204 cases. The number of cases increased sharply after 2013. As per officials, there are around 7,000 stray dogs in the district.

The health department records also raise questions on the excuses of the MC officials that the dog sterlisation drive was delayed as the model code of conduct was in place from January to March due to the elections this year.

One of the doctors at the civil hospital told Chandigarh Newsline that every day they are recoding 18 to 25 dog bite cases. He added that the cases are coming from colonies like Badmajra, Jagatpura and Balongi.

“The cases are coming from all areas of the city. It seems that the population of stray dogs has increased. The MC should take some steps to control the birth rate of dogs,” he added.

MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu pulled up the MC officials on Friday during a meeting and asked reasons for the high number of cases but the officials failed to give any satisfactory reply. The MLA then asked the MC officials to speed up the work of allotting the work of sterlisation process so that the population of stray dogs could be controlled.

On Friday, two more cases of dog bite were reported in the city. One patient was rushed to the civil hospital from Palsora, Chandigarh.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said that they have started sterlistation of dogs as a total of 16 dogs were sterlised in the last two days by the doctors hired by the MC. He said that within a week they would also rope in the private company or the NGO for more sterlisations.

