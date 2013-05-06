Presents Latest News

Over 13,600 students appear for NEET exam in city

The test is meant for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

Written by Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: May 6, 2013 3:07 am
Related News

More than 13,600 students appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday at different centres in the city. The test is meant for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

The test comprised of three papers – one each in biology,physics and chemistry. The biology paper had 90 questions while the physics and chemistry papers had 45 questions each.

Satbir,who appeared in the test,said,I found the chemistry paper a little tough,but I tried to attempt all the questions. Meanwhile,another student,Sumit,said that the chemistry paper was complicated in comparison to last years paper. Considering his attempt,he is expecting a good result.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News