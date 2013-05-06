Over 13,600 students appear for NEET exam in city

More than 13,600 students appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday at different centres in the city. The test is meant for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

The test comprised of three papers – one each in biology,physics and chemistry. The biology paper had 90 questions while the physics and chemistry papers had 45 questions each.

Satbir,who appeared in the test,said,I found the chemistry paper a little tough,but I tried to attempt all the questions. Meanwhile,another student,Sumit,said that the chemistry paper was complicated in comparison to last years paper. Considering his attempt,he is expecting a good result.

