Over 1 lakh wrong parkings in a span of seven days

Ever tried to park at a Chandigarh public parking space and found the last spot left was too narrow to squeeze your car into because some dude parked a car across two bays? In a period of seven days, that kind of carspread happens more than 27,000 times across the city.

A survey conducted by Arya Toll Infra Limited, which has the contract of managing all 26 parking lots comprising 47 sites, found 27,506 cases of cars parked across two bays, in a survey on wrong parking.

In all, there were 1,01,226 cases of wrongly parked vehicles at public parking lots in the city, under different categories.

Cross parking, in which a two-wheeler is parked in car parking space or a car is parked in the space meant for two-wheelers, is another irritant, and there were as many as 7,398 such vehicles.

As many as 9,388 vehicles were parked irregularly, despite the attendants having told the drivers not to park in that particular spot as it was blocking someone or was not in the marked parking area. “Here, most of the cases were those where people preferred to park right outside the shop they have to visit, in a wrong manner, even when there is a car already parked there.

Chandigarh people are strong-headed and adamant. This is why they need to be taught some parking sense,” said Sandeep Bhora, the project coordinator of the company.

Among those blocking others, 1,724 cars were parked in the middle of the lot with the hand brake on, preventing the blocked vehicle from getting out.

But the highest number of 30,804 was of people who parked their vehicles in the paid parking lots and refused to pay the parking fee when asked by the attendants.

“People start misbehaving with the attendants when they ask for fee, especially those who come regularly to the parking lots. At present, we have directed the staff not to enter into any extreme circumstances like a brawl and let go the vehicle owner without paying the fee. This is until we have CCTV surveillance,” added Bhora.

Under the category of unauthorised parking where people park their vehicles outside the parking lots on footpaths or green belts, there were 33,794 such vehicles. The findings of the survey would also be used in educating the Chandigarh residents while teaching them parking etiquette, campaign of which is being planned in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation.

