Thursday, June 07, 2018
Out of Africa

The Kamani Auditorium in Delhi came alive as artists from Africa presented folk performances on May 18,the opening day of a two-day Africa Festival organised by the ICCR.

Written by Apoorva Gupta | Published: May 21, 2010 11:17:11 pm
The Kamani Auditorium in Delhi came alive as artists from Africa presented folk performances on May 18,the opening day of a two-day Africa Festival organised by the ICCR. Troupes from five African countries  South Africa,Rwanda,Tunisia,Malawi and Nigeria participated in the festival. It is an attempt to underscore our interest in Africa, said Virendra Gupta,director-general,ICCR.

Dressed in bright costumes and using spears,shields and even pots,they matched steps to the roaring beat of the drums. The Tunisian troupe presented a unique musical ensemble called IFRIGA,using stones and olive sticks to produce myriad sounds. The South African performance,Ubuhle Besintu or the Beauty of Culture,was a lively mix of traditional and contemporary dances. Apart from Delhi,the troupe will also be performing in Agra,Chandigarh,Hardwar,Jaipur and Lucknow.

