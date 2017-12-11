Out of 15,000, only 12,500 CCTV cameras installed in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras at Jewellery Market in Sector 22, Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) CCTV cameras at Jewellery Market in Sector 22, Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

IN MARCH 2016, the Chandigarh Police started working on an ambitious project in association with residents.

Called Nigehbaan, the project aims to cover the entire city with CCTV cameras By the end of September last year, the police had identified 10,000 locations at which cameras needed to be installed — a whopping 15,000 CCTV cameras in all — covering residential areas, markets, roads and slum colonies.

To date, a total of 12,500 CCTV cameras out of these 15,000 have been installed, said DSP Pawan Kumar, the nodal officer of project Nigehbaan.

“These cameras were installed with the complete participation of general public. The work to install the remaining 2,500 CCTV cameras is still going on and every station house officer (SHO) has been asked to hold public meetings with the residential and market welfare association to encourage the stakeholders to install the cameras,” Pawan Kumar said. Under Nigehbaan, Chandigarh was divided into three zones — Central, East and South.

In Central division — Sectors 17, 18, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 2,3, 4 — a total of 2,000 cameras have been installed. In the East division, 4,000 cameras were installed. This zone comprises thickly populated areas vulnerable to crime — Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Sector 26, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 19, 20, 21, 27, 28 and Industrial Area.

A total of 6,500 cameras were installed in Southern division comprising maximum sectors located in the south of city and adjoining Mohali. Sources in the project team said, “The spots at which cameras were installed and are to be installed were identified keeping in mind the nature of the locations, crime records and sensitivity of the areas. The prime motive behind ‘Nigehbaan’ is to cover maximum city under e-surveillance to maintain law and order and to detect crimes.”

Pardeep Chopra, general secretary of Resident Welfare Association, Sector 21, said, “We installed six high-resolution CCTV cameras at a cost of Rs 3.80 lakh at six entry and exit points of Sector 21 this year. There have been two occasions in the recent past when Chandigarh Police got success to nab three snatchers, including two brothers from Jalandhar, with the assistance of our cameras. Our cameras are capable to cover a location on 360 degree angel. The Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of these cameras was kept at the houses of local residents.”

The responsibility to maintain the cameras is with the residents, but the policemen on the beat have to work together with the community to ensure this, said a police official associated with the project.

“Although residents cannot be prosecuted like managements of hotels, banks, petrol pumps, where CCTV cameras are mandatory, police beat staff members have to urge residents to maintain cameras and keep them functional.”

With so much police emphasis on installing cameras, many businesses in the city are offering “security solutions”, that is CCTV cameras that can cost as little as Rs 1,200 and as much as Rs 1 lakh, depending on resolution, zoom, pan and tilt. Then are cameras that unlike CCTV cameras can send and receive data via a computer and the Internet.

“There is a variety of CCTV cameras in market and the technology is so upgraded now that even a pin outside the residence can be viewed in the footage. People come to our store to get CCTV cameras as per their need and requirement. The price range of the ones meant to be installed at home start from Rs 1,200 and goes upt to Rs 2,000,” said Pankaj Sharma, who runs one such business.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App