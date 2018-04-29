‘Our mother was very fond of art pieces gifted by Nek Chand’

Nek Chand’s art works at Kamla Mehra’s residence at Sector 11. (Express) Nek Chand’s art works at Kamla Mehra’s residence at Sector 11. (Express)

Written by Akansha Budhiraja

Three of Nek Chand’s works can be seen in the Sector 11 home of Kamla Mehra, who passed away a few months ago. They were gifted by Nek Chand to the family. The three sculptures, of a gardener, a turban-clad watchman and a handyman, have been placed over the front porch and are visible from the road. Kamla’s son and daughter-in-law cherish the sculptures. “We don’t know the story behind the works, but our mother was very fond of them. For as long as I can remember, they have been part of our life. Our gardener was often told to go to the rooftop to tend to this special section. They are made from waste material and are a true representation of Nek Chand and what his work stood for. I am sure just like our generation appreciated these creations, so will our children,” said Mehra.

