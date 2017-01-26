OT technicians call off 3-day strike after talks with PGI administration

OT technicians on the 2nd day of the strike before calling it off on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh OT technicians on the 2nd day of the strike before calling it off on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

Family members of patients who were taken aback after OT technicians of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) launched a three-day strike on Tuesday can now heave a sigh of relief. On Wednesday evening, 135 OT technicians called off their strike after the PGI administration announced few measures pertaining to their demands.

Earlier in the day, patients continued to suffer and many had to return disappointed. “We were not informed about the strike,” said Harjeet Singh, a Hoshairpur resident whose family member was scheduled to go for a surgery today. “It was the duty of the PGI administration to take some steps to avoid this harassment,” he lamented. The PGI administration during a press conference earlier in the day said action would be taken against OT technicians, if they don’t report back for duty. The administration had also ordered to fill 25 vacant posts of OT technicians in a day or two so that work does not suffer.

“We have suspended our strike after receiving written assurances from the administration about our demands,” said Manoj Kumar, general secretary of the OT technicians association. Other than announcing a new four-member inquiry committee on Wednesday, the PGI authorities also said that a long term measure counselling sessions both for doctors and technicians would be organised to take care of the stress they undergo while working in critical areas and also duty rosters would be streamlined so that the emergency duties are on a rotational basis.

“Administration reiterated that the said incident had taken place between the two individuals of PGI family and had to be sorted out amicably without letting the patients suffer. They requested the technicians to join work,” reads the PGI statement about Wednesday’s meet between representatives of technicians and the PGI administration. The protest by members of the OT technical staff association was triggered after an OT technicians was allegedly mishandled last week by a junior resident doctor. Subsequently, PGI formed a four-member committee to probe the incident.

On Tuesday evening, the PGI had decided to put hold all the elective (planned) surgeries scheduled for Wednesday. But PGI officials said that despite the strike, 107 routine surgeries and 14 emergency surgeries were performed. Around 200 surgeries are performed on a daily basis at the PGIMER.