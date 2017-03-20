Organ donor’s heart to be airlifted from Chandigarh to Medanta

With the Chandigarh International Airport remaining shut for the flight operations on Sunday due to runway closure by the Indian Air Force, which prevented the airlifting of the heart of a 40-year-old brain dead patient from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi, a special aircraft will arrive at Chandigarh International Airport on early Monday morning to airlift the heart.

The patient was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where doctors declared him brain dead on Sunday afternoon.

Officials from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) on Sunday evening told Chandigarh Newsline that they have allotted the heart to Medanta, the medicity hospital, and efforts were on to airlift the organ through an early Monday morning special flight from Chandigarh. “The Chandigarh airport was shut today and the flight couldn’t go,” said the official.

An official said that a green corridor would be created from PGIMER to Chandigarh airport in the morning so that the organ could reach the airport faster. “The airport authorities have been informed about it and all arrangements are being made,” the official said, adding that the liver too would be sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, likely on another flight.

Sources said that PGIMER, which is the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization in North India, has shared the details of the case with NOTTO, following which the process started. “Doctors at PGI are ready for the harvesting of the organs and it will be done as soon as the team from Medanta will arrive in Chandigarh,” said a source. He said that the kidneys of the man will also be transplanted to the recipients at PGI itself.

PGI officials confirmed that the patient from Kangra in Himachal was declared as brain dead by a certification committee at 4.30 pm. “It is a noble gesture by the family and the doctors are trying to maintain the medical conditions of the patient so that the organs can be transplanted in Delhi successfully,” said an official.

