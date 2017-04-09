Organ donation at PGIMER gives fresh life to four

Organ donation at PGIMER has yet again given a fresh lease of life to two and given sight of two others. This is the 18th case of cadaver organ donation at the institute this year. PGI officials said that family members of deceased Manjit Singh agreed to donate his organs. “My husband was a brave soldier. He lived saving others and even in his death, he turns savior for four others. He will continue to live amongst us,” said Nilmaljit Kaur, wife of Singh. According to PGI doctors, Singh, 64 ,an ex-serviceman from Indian Air Force and a resident of Kharar, was admitted in a local hospital following a brain stroke on March 26 where he remained in an extremely critical condition for almost 12 days. He was declared brain dead of April 7. “The family took an exceptionally courageous initiative and expressed willingness to donate his organs and got in touch with PGI. The transplant coordinators from PGI went to the local hospital for an initial assessment, after which, the deceased was shifted to PGI on April 6, wherein following the protocols of THOA, he was declared brain dead April 7,” said a PGI statement.

