Punjab: Opposition takes a dig at INLD’s failed bid to dig SYL canal

INLD workers and leaders protest at Shambhu Barrier near Ambala Thursday.

THE FAILED attempt of INLD workers to cross the barricade put up by Punjab police has given enough ammunition to their political opponents to target the Chautalas in Haryana. For the past many months, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala had launched a sustained campaign to declare that they would start digging of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal at any cost. But the police did not even use water cannons or tear gas to disperse the INLD workers.

The Haryana police kept warning them through loudspeakers that the SC had ordered to maintain status quo on SYL. But it was almost part of the police strategy to allow them to go up to the border where they were supposed to stop finally. And, the Punjab police succeeded in that without much effort. Chautala reached the Shambhu border in a cavalcade of tractors with party workers raising slogans like “Devi Lal Amar Rahe” and “Om Prakash Chautala Zindabad”.

“In the name of pendency of matter in the Supreme Court, BJP is hatching conspiracy to ensure that the people of Haryana don’t get SYL canal water,” alleged Chautala. “After the fight for SYL, our next struggle would be for Chandigarh as Haryana’s capital,” he added. But mocking INLD’s canal digging initiative, Naveen Jaihind, president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit, said, “It was a drama of Abhay Chautala and its script was written by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Chautala has emerged as it’s flop hero.”

Former Haryana chief parliamentary secretary and Congress leader Ran Singh Mann also called the INLD show a “drama”. Anticipating that the INLD workers won’t able to initiate digging of SYL, BJP leader Anil Vij had even stated that he would welcome them with garlands if the state gets SYL water with such acts while BJP MLA from Ambala, Aseem Goyal, even offered the INLD workers dudh-jalebi near the site of their agitation on Thursday. “The INLD was not just trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the state, but also making a mockery of serious issues,” he said.

Vij further alleged that the INLD was inciting people to undertake digging of the SYL canal so that the Supreme Court’s decision in this regard could not be implemented in a timely manner. He said the present state government had made a strong case for construction of the SYL canal in the Supreme Court, which paved the way for giving water to the people of Haryana by the apex court’s ruling in favour of the state. “The step taken by the INLD was not in the interest of the people of the state and was more likely to harm the state,” Vij said.

He also said that Akali Dal and INLD were colluding against the interests of the people of Haryana to hamper the construction of the canal and that the state government would not allow these parties to succeed in their evil designs and would ensure that the people of Haryana get the water within the ambit of law. Haryana Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nayab Singh Saini, said INLD was misleading the people of the state on the SYL issue.