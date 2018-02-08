Oppose NMC Bill, Mohindra urges Punjab MPs

PUNJAB’S HEALTH Minister Brahm Mohindra has written to all Members of Parliament (MPs) of Punjab in Lok Sabha and Raiva Sabha asking them to raise their voice against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill that was tabled in Lok Sabha and has been referred to the Parliamentary standing committee. Terming the Bill as “dictatorial” as it “impinges on the freedom of allopathic practitioners”, Mohindra has said that “after going through the draft, it seems that it has been prepared by non-medicos” and “it is a novel way to reward non meritorious candidates and is against the basic tenants of constitution of right to equality.”

“lt is against the spirit of scientific temper enshrined in the directive principles of the constitution. For petty political gains, the Centre is on the path of systematic destruction of the constitutional institutions,” Mohindra said in the letter. Referring to “page 4 chapter 2 clause 4 sub clause 4c” of the bill, Mohindra said only five members from 29 states will be represented from all over India in NMC. Punjab has been left unrepresented in NMC.

“The other 24 states will go unrepresented which is undemocratic. This will invite favouritism,” the health minister has stated. “The introduction of this bill will make medical education very expensive and will deprive the under privileged students to an accessible and affordable medical education by allowing the private medical colleges to frame their own fee structure…,” he writes.

Saying that National Medical Commission bill in its present form is a “pro private management bill paving the way for widespread corruption,” the health minister says the bill will encourage crosspathy by bringing in bridge course for Ayush practitioners which is “illegal and will ultimately be strongly harmful for the public and endanger the lives of patients”.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App