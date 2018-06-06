Operation Blue Star anniversary: Five RAF companies deployed across Punjab

The heavy deployment of central forces and state police force comes in the backdrop of Punjab Police assertions that attempts were being made to revive militancy in Punjab. (Representational Image) The heavy deployment of central forces and state police force comes in the backdrop of Punjab Police assertions that attempts were being made to revive militancy in Punjab. (Representational Image)

Five companies of Rapid Action Force and one company of Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been deployed in Punjab in the wake of Operation Blue Star anniversary on Wednesday, Punjab Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hardeep Singh Dhillon informed on Tuesday. Dhillon said every policeman in the state police force has also been deployed on operational duty.

The heavy deployment of central forces and state police force comes in the backdrop of Punjab Police assertions that attempts were being made to revive militancy in Punjab. In the run-up to the anniversary, Punjab Police have also busted a few modules which allegedly operated at the behest of foreign-based handlers to cause communal disturbances.

Wary of the targeted killings, Punjab Police have taken extra steps to make security arrangements for right-wing leaders during Blue Star anniversary, a senior Punjab police officer said. Out of five companies of RAF, two have been deployed in Amritsar which turned into fortress with heavy deployment of police.

Amritsar Police Commissioner S S Srivastava said 3000 policemen were deployed in and around Amritsar. “We have multi-layered security cordon in place. Two RAF companies and one ITBP company have been deployed in Amritsar,” Srivastava said.

