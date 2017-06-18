Only way to improve sanitation in city is by involving residents: Khatri

Municipal Corporation (MC) Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri Municipal Corporation (MC) Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri

With the City Beautiful plummeting down in the Swachh Bharat rankings from second position last year to 11 this year, Municipal Corporation (MC) Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri believes that the only way to improve the condition of sanitation in the city is by involving the residents in it. He said that the only parameter in which the city scored less was citizen’s feedback and he strongly believes that the MC is responsible for not reaching out to the city residents and keeping them abreast of the efforts being made by it (MC) to keep the city clean.

When questioned on the deteriorating condition of sanitation in the city, Khatri said, “I am dealing with the city’s sanitation on day-to-day basis. In the first category and the inspection by Quality Council of India(QCI) , if we see the marks in the Swachh Survekshan, we are way ahead of Indore, which was ranked one. We were on top in the country in these two categories. The parameter in which we lost was the citizens feedback and we are responsible for not telling more and more people about works the MC did on the sanitation front. We want to involve the city residents in the cleanliness drive,” he added.

Talking about the steps the MC is taking to improve the civic condition, Khatri said, “We have started with the mechanised sweeping in the southern sectors, so most of the issues in that area have been resolved. We will soon start mechanised sweeping in the northern sectors as well. Also, we plan to divide the areas into beats covering an area of 500 metre where our safai karamcharis would be sweeping.” He further added that the MC was purchasing carts so that garbage can be picked up from every corner.

Replying to the recent issue of the city resident on the dustbins being too small in the two-bin system, Khatri said, “I agree that the bins might be small. As per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Urban Development(MoUD) the bins have to be of 10 to 12 litre capacity only and should be free of cost. Moreover, a family of five persons generates about 400 grams of waste. But this criticism is taking us forward and motivating us to move ahead.”

Reacting to the recent decision of the house to reject the proposal of Jaypee Group to run the compost plant Khatri said, “We have been in litigation with the company for a long time. The house is not keen on working with the Jaypee group and decided to terminate the contract. The next step will be to take up the matter with the National Green Tribunal where the case is pending. We will inform the tribunal that the house was not keen on continuing with the contract and has already shortlisted an alternative operator.”

