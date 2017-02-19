One-year rigorous imprisonment for Mohali DSP convicted of possessing huge cache of ammunition 

Mohali DSP Raka Ghirra being produced in court. Express Mohali DSP Raka Ghirra being produced in court. Express

A local court on Saturday sentenced former Punjab Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raka Ghira to one year’s rigorous imprisonment (RI) under the Arms Act. Pronouncing the orders, the judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Hirdejeet Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on her. Observing that live cartridges of AK-47 were found from her residence, the court said, “It would be apt to note that 67 live cartridges of AK 47 were recovered from the possession of the accused. AK-47 is a prohibited arm. In the present case, the aggravating circumstances have over shadowed the mitigating circumstances and such accused does not deserve any leniency.”

Watch what else is making news:

The DSP was booked by the UT police on July 24, 2011, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at her palatial house in Sector 15, Chandigarh, and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. When questioned, Ghira failed to produce the relevant licences of the arms and ammunition. Stating that the police is the “limb” of state, the court held, “Ghira is a DSP. The police has been created to protect the rights and liberty of the people at large. The institution is limb of the state which maintains law and order.”

Handing out the responsibilities of a police officer, the court firmly said, “…a police officer is expected to act in a responsible manner more than a mere commoner. An officer is expected to know law from every aspect. Further, the accused is a Deputy Superintendent in Punjab Police and is well educated. Despite being at a higher position, she kept such huge cache of arms and ammunition without any valid license extendable to Union Territory of Chandigarh.” The CBI had recovered a .32 revolver made in Germany, .32 bore live cartridges, .32 bore empty cartridges (22), .32 cartridge (14), .22 bore live cartridge (18), .38 bore live cartridge (114), AK 47 live cartridge (67), 7.62 SLR live cartridges (831).

The CBI registered a case against Ghira on charges of demanding and accepting bribe and booked her under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. The search yielded around Rs 1.2 crore, stashed in various boxes in different parts of the house and jewellery worth lakh. Also, the CBI found fixed deposits worth Rs 75 lakh and other expensive artifacts. The corruption case against Ghira is still pending in the special court of CBI. A case under the Excise Act was also registered against her after 52 bottles of liquor were recovered from her Sector 15 residence during the CBI raid. Gira was inducted by the Punjab Police as an inspector on compassionate grounds after her husband Ranbir Singh, who was a DSP, died in a road accident in 1999.