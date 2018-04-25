One-thousand Harappan sites in Haryana to be digitized

Among the 1000 Harappan sites, almost a dozen are famous because of excavation work and subsequent findings. (Representational) Among the 1000 Harappan sites, almost a dozen are famous because of excavation work and subsequent findings. (Representational)

More than 1000 Harappan sites in Haryana will be digitized so that the same may be uploaded on Internet to be viewed by lovers of heritage across the world. Because of so many Harappan sites, the archaeologists term Haryana as “cradle of Indian civilisation”.

The scientists of Haryana Space Applications Centre (HarSAC) have initiated process of plotting of the sites on map, stating the work is likely to be completed by June this year. “Once we upload details of all sites in digital form, it would be easier to utilize the same in any form. The entire information can be uploaded on the government website also,” said an official associated with the project.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (archaeology and museums) Dheera Khandelwal told The Indian Express Tuesday that the work was allotted to HarSAC in March. “Under the project, all the sites will be plotted on map through Geographical Information System (GIS),” Khandelwal said. Initially, the officially have plans to publish the work in form of a book entitled “Atlas of Harappan Sites in Haryana”. Apart from geographical location, the scientists will put photos and brief description of the such sites in the proposed Atlas.

“Currently, the entire data of Harappan sites is scattered. If its complied in digital form, it may be useful for tourists and scholars also as they would be easily able to know their geographical locations. With such efforts, Haryana can be developed as an attractive destination of tourism focusing on Harappan sites,” says an official. On the basis of available literary sources, the officials have prepared a list of Harappan sites in Haryana which have been categorised in Pre-Harappan sites, Early Harappan sites, Mature Harappan sites and Late Harappan sites.

Among the 1000 Harappan sites, almost a dozen are famous because of excavation work and subsequent findings. The government says that Rakhigarhi (Haryana) is the biggest known Harappan site in India. According to Haryana government, remains of the largest city of the Harappan civilisation were found during excavation in Rakhigarhi (Hisar).

Archeological excavations at a pre-Harappan site almost 6000 years old, Kunal (Fatehabad), were started in 1986 and are still continuing. The latest phase of excavation here concluded in first week of April.

