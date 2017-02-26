One killed, seven injured after unidentified men set hut on fire near Ajeejpur village

A 21-year-old man was killed while his seven friends were injured after some unidentified persons allegedly threw some chemicals inside their makeshift hut and set it on fire near Ajeejpur village near Banur. Local police have registered a murder case and started the investigation but failed to find any clues of the incident so far. According to the police, the persons identified as Mohammad Ajeem, Ikram, Imran, Zabir, Jahul, Mohammad Aseem and Saddam; all residents of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) were working as labourers and they were sleeping in a hut, which was located on Banur-Zirakpur road.

The contractor they worked for said that he got a call from Mohammad Ajeem that somebody had set their hut on fire, following which Mohammad Aseem died on the spot due to the burn injuries while others were injured.

The contractor immediately informed the police and fire brigade, but by the time the fire brigade reached the spot, Aseem was dead. The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Banur.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjinder Singh said that they have registered a murder case under Section 436 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons and started the investigation.

He further said that they had found some traces of chemicals at the spot but they are yet to find out who did it.

“We have started the investigation. We will get the leads soon,” he added.