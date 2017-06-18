One arrested for supplying ‘weapons’ to gangsters

THE DISTRICT police arrested a man for allegedly supplying weapons to gangsters. Police also recovered a .12 bore double barrel gun and four live cartridges. The accused was produced in the court and sent to one-day police remand.

According to information, the accused was identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Togan village. The police said that they received a tip-off that Kulbir was going to supply weapons to some persons following which a police team set up a naka on a bridge between Jhampur and Togan village.

The accused was in a car and when the police conducted a check they found weapons from inside the vehicle. Kulbir did not have the documents of the weapons. Police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that they can tell anything about the gangsters to whom Kulbir supplied the weapons only after interrogating the accused.

