One among two MDs of a realty firm arrested, hunt on to nab the other

The Chandigarh Police have arrested one of the Managing Directors (MD) of Skylark Housing Development Pvt Ltd following a non-bailable warrants issued by the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. Amrik Singh(33) was arrested on Tuesday and was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.The state consumer forum also issued non-bailable warrants against another MD of the housing company, Surinder Pal Singh, elder brother of Amrik, who is still absconding.

The warrants were issued on the petition of one Ajay Thapa, who had booked a flat in the housing project and was scheduled to get the possession in 2012. Police said Amrik and Surinder not only failed to return the money to Thapa but also failed to give possession of the flat to him.

The housing project of Skylark Housing Development Pvt Ltd is spread across four acres on the Kharar-Landra road in Mohali. According to sources few flats were constructed but no one have been given possession.

Inspector Baljeet Singh, incharge of PO staff, said, “Thapa was one of the customers out of hundreds, who had booked his flat along with others in the housing project but failed to get possession. We arrested Amrik from his village Shergarh Bara in Fatehgarh Sahib district. Someone tipped off his elder brother, Surinder, who was in Moga, about the police action and he did not return back. Efforts are being made to arrest him.”

The warrants against both the brothers were issued on November 21.

Police sources said the state consumer forum had also issued a show cause notice against both the brothers but none of them appeared before the commission. Sources further stated that the commission had directed the owners of the housing project to return around Rs 30 lakh to Thapa with full interest. Sources maintained that the commission also directed the defaulter that he will get bail once he deposits a demand draft (DD) amounting to 50 per cent of the total money, which he will have to return to the applicant, in the commission.

