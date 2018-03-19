On way to Vijay Sampla’s Jalandhar rally, unsuspecting BJP workers get a taste Congress ‘pakodas’

Congress workers offer pakodas to BJP workers in Jalandhar on Sunday. (Express Photo) Congress workers offer pakodas to BJP workers in Jalandhar on Sunday. (Express Photo)

As buses carrying BJP workers to the party’s Jalandhar rally stopped for pakoras en route to the venue, partymen thought that the arrangement for the refreshments was done by BJP leaders. But the stall, with big cut outs of PM Narendera Modi, was set up by the Congress to take a dig at the BJP.

BJP workers only realised that they had been taken for a ride as they were handed out mock cheques of Rs 15 lakh each — the amount that was mentioned by PM Narendra Modi during his 2014 poll campaign as the money every citizen would get if all black money stashed by Indians abroad was brought back to the country.

On Sunday, Congressmen had set up pakora stalls at PAP Chowk, Jalandhar, barely 3 km from BJP’s rally venue. Pakoras were distributed by Congress workers dressed as graduates for a convocation ceremony.

“It is the reality of Modi’s government that now the educated youth will sell pakoras to get employment because Centre has failed to provide employment to that,” said Himanshu Pathak, vice president, Punjab Congress.

