Restructuring of Panchkula rotaries, 8 in first phase

ALL EXISTING rotaries in the city would now be restructured and re-developed in order to make negotiation of traffic safe and easy for motorists. Apart from carrying out geometrical correction of the angles through which a motorist negotiates way near the rotary, outdoor air purifiers to reduce pollution and smog cleaners would be installed. Walkways and pathways would also be constructed.

The project has been given the go-ahead by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. Eight rotaries in the city would be restructured in the first phase. Tenders for sector 17/18 roundabout, sector 6 roundabout and sector 2 roundabout have been floated.

“Tenders of other five will be floated in the coming week,” a senior official of the MC said.

The road safety advisor, Navdeep Asija, who has prepared the project report along with his team, said that the angles would be corrected in such a way that there is a sharp entry for the motorist entering the roundabout lane from the left so that the speed of his vehicle slows down and way is automatically given to the one coming from the right. Then smooth curve at the exit road will be given so that the traffic clears immediately.

“At present, the angles are not correct and give priority to vehicles entering from the left side instead of the vehicle on the right, causing gridlock and jam at rotaries. Moreover, the person coming from the left comes with speed and overtakes, even as he has to give way to the one coming from right. But now, we will give a sharp entry angle by widening the medians near the roundabout so that the motorist coming from the left automatically slows down and there is no space for him to overtake. As a result, the person coming from the right gets an easy way first. Similarly, the exit curve would be smoothened to facilitate the traffic,” he said.

He added that in case of emergencies, the cyclists riding in the inner lane would be able to use the track around the roundabout. “Usually, there is a chance of cyclist being crashed as he drives in the inner lane because on one side is the motorist coming at speed and on the other hand is the roundabout wall. Now, if need be, the cyclist, who otherwise can get smashed between the roundabout wall and the vehicle, can use the track around the rotary,” Asija said.

Ashish Mathur, architect for the project, said that the height of the outer wall of the rotary would be reduced and these would be made people- friendly. The cost of one rotary restructuring will be around Rs 4 to 5 lakh.

“Other than having walkways for people, it has been designed that there would be shade-loving plants in north and south side of the rotary while flowers at the other ends. Also, those rotaries which see a heavy traffic will have air purifiers that can suck the pollution and when there is a dense fog, the smog cleaners can clear the view up to about 25 metres,” he said.

