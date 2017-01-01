On New Year Eve, all roads led to Shimla

A gridlock on Himalayan Expressway on the New Year Eve on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh A gridlock on Himalayan Expressway on the New Year Eve on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh

PEOPLE IN droves headed to Shimla and nearby hill stations for new year celebrations on Saturday, which led to a heavy traffic rush on the entire stretch from Chandimandir Toll Plaza to Parwanoo. Since it was a weekend, traffic rush started to build up around 10 in the morning and swelled in an hour’s time, leaving thousands stuck on roads. Panchkula and Himachal police had deployed additional force to man the traffic.

Watch what else is making news:



At Chandimandir Toll Plaza, around 30,000 vehicles passed through the toll till 3.30 pm. On average, around 34,000 vehicles pass through the toll everyday. To manage the traffic, the toll management was forced to press their entire staff in manning the traffic.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Deepak Kaushik, manager of the toll, stated: “To control the traffic, we had to even deploy all our 12 drivers. In total, around 25 people were deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said Kaushik.

Ashwani Kumar, who along with his family was heading for Shimla, said: “It took me around 30 minutes to pass Chandimandir toll plaza.”

The taxi operators in the Tricity, too, recorded a high number of car booking for Shimla. Chandigarh Auto and Taxi Association president Harcharan Singh said that it being a weekend and New Year’s Eve, the demand for Shimla had increased. “We had started getting bookings from December 25,” he said.

Tour operators in the city maintain they had received a large number of bookings from residents for new year celebrations in Shimla.

Vinod Sharma, director of Venues Holiday Mart, said that all the hotels in Shimla, Kasauli and Manali were full to capacity. “We started receiving bookings from December 25 and most of the hotels were full by December 30,” he said.

Spelling out the reasons for the high response, Sharma said that the majority of the hotels had dropped their package rates from 20 to 30 per cent due to demonetisation. “Very attractive packages were offered at reasonable rates,” he said.