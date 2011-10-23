On display,works by jail inmates of Punjab

Designer kurtis,leggings,dari and bedsheets made by inmates from Punjab jails adorned the shops at the Mela Dhiyan Da  organised at the Government College for Women. Organised by the Punjab government,it was for the first time that products made by jail inmates was on sale at a fair.

Though the products received satisfactory response,but inquires revealed that wooden furniture was no longer made by the inmates,who earlier used to make desks,table and chairs for government departments.

Harminder Singh,factory supervisor in the Ferozepur Central Jail said: We used to make furniture from Sheesham wood,but for the last four years,we are not getting this wood. The price of sheesham wood has increased from Rs 425 per cubic foot to Rs 1,300 per cubic foot in the last four years. Perhaps this was the reason why we were not getting any raw material.

When asked why only a few products were on display at the stalls,it was found that raw materials needed to make new products is never supplied to the inmates. So,they are sticking to khaddi products.

Jasminder Singh,factory supervisor of Patiala Jail,said: We were told about this exhibition two days ago,so whatever was available with us,we have put on display. I am happy that all our product has been sold.

While the Patiala team sold products worth more than Rs 13,000,the Ferozepur team sold products for more than Rs 8,000  they had come to the fair with products worth Rs 20,000. The Ludhiana jail team,however,miserably failed in selling its products  they managed to get only Rs 2,000. The team from the Bhatinda Central Jail also sold products worth Rs 3,000.

In the stall of women inmates,no product was kept for sale,only sample pieces were on display.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App