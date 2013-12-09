On a Sunny Note

After Jism 2,and shaking more than just a leg as Laila in Shootout at Wadala,adult movie star-turned-actor Sunny Leone is now betting on two projects. Her next films are Kaizad Gustads Jackpot (starring Naseeruddin Shah and Sachiin Joshi) and a documentary with husband Daniel Weber. Being shot by a Canadian production house,the documentary,reveal Weber and Leone,will follow them for 18 months and capture them behind the scenes. It will track their Bollywood career,the fame,the films,and how she and Weber met. The documentary will release in 2015.

As for Jackpot,a film produced by Viiking Entertainment and Media,it is a fast-paced,rollercoaster,full jhol thriller,set in the world of gambling in Goa. In the film I play Maya,a dark character,who is manipulative,something Im not even close to in real life, says Leone,looking quite sunny in a bright yellow anarkali. She is joined by Joshi at Score in Sector 8,and together they talk about Jackpots unputdownable script.

The two add that they have also hit the jackpot by acting alongside Shah. He is an institution in himself. One needs to watch and learn from him, says Leone. Another person she is awestruck by is Madhuri Dixit-Nene. Growing up in Canada,I would catch Madhuris films,her style,the way she would walk,talk,smile,dance and perform. I always dreamt of being like her. Now that Im here,I get to try and live that dream, says Leone.

Clearly Leone is in irrevocable love with Bollywood and the new starry status it has bestowed on her. But with it has also come the stereotypes  being offered similar kind of roles. From my perspective,sexy has a different definition. I feel that every film should be sexy,and actors need to look hot,sexy and beautiful. Thats why we cant take our eyes off them, she says,adding that what lured her towards Bollywood was the multitude of emotions,songs and drama. Ive studied the Indian market,and I am sure of what they want, says Leone. Jackpot,which also has a guest appearance by Weber,already has many eyeballs rolling with semi-nude scenes between Leone and Joshi. The Censor Board recently stepped in with an A Certificate and snipped off the rap titled Eggjactly by Jaaved Jaffery. It was a satirical song,and they missed the humour in it. Its unfortunate that the film has got an A certificate because we wanted families to go as it does have an interesting plot and storyline, Joshi says,who has also produced the film.

