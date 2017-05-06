Officials feel the heat as Sidhu warms to his new job

Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu

From sitting on a sofa and laughing in Kapil’s comedy show on TV to a minister who means business is not a small transformation, but cricketer-turned-comedian-turned-Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is taking it seriously. At meetings with officials, Sidhu wants to convey he is a no-nonsense taskmaster, not a comedian’s prop.

On Friday, at an hour-long meeting with officials of Punjab Tourism and Culture department on Friday, Sidhu, dressed in his trademark blue suit, yellow turban and pocket square, said: “I will forgive your seven mistakes, will hold your hand when you are in trouble, but I will not forgive anyone indulging in corruption.”

He called out the figure of 4 crore tourist arrivals in Punjab that the officials presented as “bluff”, asked officials to pull up their socks and be prepared even to work on Sundays as the “engine propellers of the department”, to pull out of the “dal-dal (quicksand)” into which he said the previous government had pushed it. “When SGPC claims 1.25 lakh people visit golden temple alone daily and if you multiply it by 365 days, it turns out to be 5 to 7 crore,” he said. “Get your facts right and then distort them.”

There were some Sidhu one-liners too. “All have eyes but only some have vision,” he said, as he lectured the officials on how tourism was being promoted by some countries, and gave the example of how in the UK, tourists were charged 20 pounds to see “our Kohinoor”.

“Unlock the potential”, he said, adding he wanted to see this department filling empty coffers of the state in two-three years from now. He also asked officials to apply for listing in World Heritage Sites.

“We have fantastic places of tourist interest. Look at the Golden Temple. You do not invite people there. They just come. I am fascinated to see places of historical importance. We have 15 Victoria Crosses. I get goose bumps when I hear about all this. But unfortunately, the tourism potential is unexploited.”

When Director of Tourism and Culture Affairs Navjot Singh Randhawa said they had started work on preserving Rambagh Palace 15 years ago but it was still not finished, Sidhu responded with a “tik-tik kari ja rahe ho bass.”

