Officials bust scam of fake medical degrees worth Rs 300 crore in Mohali

A SEVEN-MEMBER team of Registration Board of Punjab Ayurvedic Practitioners (RBPAP) on Friday busted a gang which was duping people by providing them fake medical degrees. The scam is estimated to be of around Rs 300 crore. The raiding team seized the documents which were kept in an office in Phase 7. The RBPAP officials also lodged a complaint with the local police. The team will submit their inquiry report within three days.

A team comprising Dr Rajesh Kumar Sharma, director (Ayurveda), Punjab; Dr Sanjeev Goel, registrar, Board of Punjab Ayurveda and Unani Systems; and Jagjeet Singh, vice-chairman, Board of Punjab Ayurvedic and Unani Systems of Medicine, raided the office of Paramedical Council in Phase 7 on Friday afternoon.

When the team raided the office no employee was present. The team found many fake degrees of at least 10 medical courses of graduation level. The team also found that the council had issued more than 10,000 degrees to people from Punjab and other states. The officials said that they had estimated that the owners of the council had duped the people to the tune of around Rs 300 crore.

The officials said that they had lodged a complaint with the local police against the owners so that they could be booked and an investigation could be started against them. The officials said that when they reached the office, its name of Paramedical Council was changed to Information Technology and Management Institute to mislead them. The official said that they received many complaints regarding frauds from outside the state too. The committee will now submit its report within three days to RBPAP.