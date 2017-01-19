Of 726 polling booths in Mohali, 1 critical, 136 vulnerable: Poll panel

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

THE ELECTION commission has declared one booth in the district as ‘critical’ and 136 as ‘vulnerable’ out of the total 726 booths in all the three constituencies. This time, the election commission is using the new terminology for ‘highly sensitive’ and ‘sensitive’ booths. The word ‘highly sensitive’ is replaced by ‘critical’ while ‘sensitive’ is replaced with ‘vulnerable’.

Officials of the district administration said that they carried out a survey and identified one booth in Nadha village in Kharar constituency as critical. The officials said that the security will be beefed up at all the booths. In the last elections the booth was also kept in the category of ‘highly sensitive’.

The officials also said that they have sent the list to the police administration so that adequate security arrangements could be made at all the booths.

The officials also said that the representatives of all the political parties will be called after January 21 and sensitised about the voting process and they will also be asked to maintain peace during the elections.

“We have surveyed the booths with Pan Zoom Tilt (PZT) cameras which are fitted on the cars, after keeping all the perimeters have have classified all the polling booths in the district, we will depute the reserve force at the critical and vulnerable booths,” an official said.

The ADC (Grievances) Nayan Bhullar said tehsildars had been deputed to keep a close watch on all the polling booths that are declared either critical or vulnerable in the district. She added that after the scrutiny of the documents of all the candidates, day to day observation of all the booths will be done in all the three districts.

The officials also explained that the booths where 90 per cent pooling takes place and a particular candidate gets more than 75 per cent votes falls in the category of ‘critical’ booth while the polling booths where the candidates of any party apprehends any threat of violence falls under the category of ‘vulnerable’ booths.

The details of the polling booths in each constituency, vulnerability out of the total 726 polling booths is as under: