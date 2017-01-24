Chandigarh: Nurses on hunger strike, threaten indefinite stir

Nurses of Government Medical College and Hospital at a hunger strike in Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Sahil Walia) Nurses of Government Medical College and Hospital at a hunger strike in Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Sahil Walia)

The Nurses’ Welfare Association of the Government Medical College and Hospital on Monday held a hunger strike in support of its long-pending demands. The protesters said the demands pertaining to the nurses and nursing-in-charges were not resolved by the GMCH administration in spite of various presentations and meetings.

The hunger strike would be continued for the next 48 hours. The convener of the Coordination Committee of UT Employees, Rakesh Kumar, Teachers’ Union president Mishra, CTU Union leader Raj Kumar and Lokendra, the president of ESIC Nurses Union addressed the gathering.

They have demanded creation of promotional posts according to the SIU norms that are applicable in all government major hospitals in the country, restoration of gazetted holidays and national holidays that were ceased owing to the shortage of nursing staff in 2014, 100 per cent promotion policy for nursing personnel that is adopted by the Chandigarh administration, filling of vacant posts of staff nurses, allotment of Type 4 houses for nursing personnel in GMCH house pool and implementation of central pay scale.

The protesters said if the GMCH administration would not fulfill their demands, all nursing personnel would soon go on an indefinite strike from February 1.