NSUI demands rollback of fee hike,submits memorandum

National Students Union of India (NSUI),a student outfit on the Panjab University (PU) campus,on Monday submitted a memorandum demanding an immediate roll back of the fee hike. Manoj Lubana,party president said that it is quite irrational to add extra burden of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 on each student in the self financed courses. The fee of self financed courses is already in lakhs and university is fetching crores from these courses,he added.

Bhupinder Singh Batth,chairman of the party,told that the authorities must be vigilant before taking such decision and instead of shifting unnecessary burden on students should keenly observe the working of its own analogues. We want immediate roll back in fee hike or we shall be left with no other option that to protest, said the party members.

