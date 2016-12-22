Now playing at 10 city govt schools — 20-minute short film on ‘positives’ of demonetisation

Students of GMSSS, Sector 18, Chandigarh, take pledge to use plastic money, during the morning assembly on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo) Students of GMSSS, Sector 18, Chandigarh, take pledge to use plastic money, during the morning assembly on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo)

THE EDUCATION department has started screening a short film on demonetisation in government schools here to highlight that it would bring about positive changes in the economy and will help to tackle corruption. The 20-minute film is being screened in 10 government smart schools at present. Raj Bala, principal of government Model Senior Secondary School, said, “The movie shows how the city is going to function after it becomes cashless and how the policy decision of demonetising will help eradicate the corruption in the city. The movie is being shown to the students of all classes to make them aware and also to convey the same message to their parents.”

Watching the movie is compulsory for students of Class VI onwards, but school authorities are making sure that every class watches the movie. Director, school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “Initially, we have started showing the movie in ten schools but we are going to showcase them in all the schools in the coming days. The objective is to make the students aware of the policy decision and how it will lead to a transparent system free from corruption… Also to encourage them to do online transactions using plastic money.”

Vinod Sharma, principal of Government Model High School, Sector 34, said, “Students of all age groups are being made to watch the movie so that they encourage their parents to follow the cashless route and make them aware of the bright future prospects of this decision.”

Apart from showing the movie, school authorities are also making students take a pledge to support the decision of using plastic money, online transactions and use of credit/debit cards. Sharma said, “We made our students take a pledge in the morning assembly that they will use debit and credit cards in future.”

The movie also aims at addressing concerns about accounts getting hacked and disseminate other information related online transactions. “All the doubts like about hacking of accounts, leaking of confidential information with regard to money and the how the decision will eradicate corruption is being shown to the students” said, H S Bhatti, principal, Government High School, Sarangpur.