Now Municipal Corporation wants Jaypee group to compensate it for losses

In yet another trouble for Jaypee group running the garbage processing plant, the Municipal Corporation has decided to send a list of losses caused by the group to the corporation and the local residents in the last 12 years for not processing the garbage and dumping it at the dumping ground at Dadumajra.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said that the company did not perform its duty and people at Dadumajra suffered from asthma and skin problems because of the garbage dumped there. The company was allotted the contract for running the plant in 2005.

“Why should people suffer from health problems because of the company which didn’t perform its duty well? We are taking feedback from the local residents and all the cost which the MC incurred in holding health camps, deploying doctors will be included in the loss. I have also sought data from the pollution department to know how much pollution increased here at Dadumajra,” Jaswal said.

The officials are also calculating the cost incurred whenever a fire broke out at the dumping ground. “Our fire department had to be on their toes every time a fire broke out because of the chemicals there. Manpower was deployed and our firemen would spray earth and water over the area. So all those expenses would be included in the losses,” an official said.

Fire broke out several times at the dumping ground . At the special meeting of the general house over the issue of garbage processing plant, the officials informed the councillors that the company processed only 80 tonnes of the 450 tonnes of garbage and dumped the rest of it at the dumping ground.

Meanwhile, the civic body has filed a caveat before the National Green Tribunal, Punjab and Haryana High Court and district courts apprehending that the company may file a representation for taking a stay on the decision of termination of the contract with the group, as voted by the House.

A caveat petition is a precautionary measure which is undertaken by people usually when they are having a strong apprehension that some case is going to be filed in the court regarding their interest in any manner. The petition is filed so that the court may listen to their side of story as well before announcing stay on the petition filed by the other party.

The General House had decided to terminate the contract with the Jaypee group and take possession of their MC land by not accepting Jaypee group’s proposal to run the plant and set up another compost plant. The termination notice is being prepared.

A day after the decision of the House, Jaypee group issued a clarification through an advertisement in various newspapers saying that the company should not be defamed even after doing service to the city and performing its duty.

