Now dial 100 for traffic jam-related calls as well

FOR PROVIDING quick assistance to commuters stuck in long traffic jams, the Chandigarh Police has made its emergency number 100 (police control room) also accountable for attending to traffic jam-related calls. A decision to this effect was taken after huge traffic jams were witnessed on the day of heavy downpour on August 21. The traffic helpline number — 1073 — was flooded with emergency calls of people stuck in traffic jams. Sources said the helpline had received more than 120 calls and some of the emergency calls were referred from the police control room on that day.

Earlier, phone operators sitting at the police control room preferred to suggest the caller to dial traffic helpline number 1073 for getting assistance in a traffic jam.

Besides, personnel from a local police station will also take legal action against the person who blocks the way of already parked vehicle in the parking lot. Causing harassment to other people by wrong parking of vehicles in the parking lot is a common problem in Chandigarh.

SSP (traffic) Shasank Anand said, “On average, about 52 calls related to traffic jams at different locations during peak hours are received every day. Earlier, police control room also preferred to forward such calls to the traffic helpline. But now onwards, the control room people through PCR vehicles will also respond to these calls and PCR personnel will be supposed to clear the traffic jams as well.”

SSP Anand along with SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale and SP Rohan Lal saw a trial of this system.

Police sources said, “Whenever a person whose car is stuck behind a wrongly parked vehicle, makes a call to the police control room, the area police station personnel will also take action against the driver of the wrongly parked vehicle. Earlier, such complaints were being forwarded to the traffic helpline.”

At present, the Chandigarh Traffic Police has four toeing vehicles, which are deputed in all the traffic zones. The police also take help of private automobile companies, which provide toeing vehicles on a contract basis.

Innova driver booked

A driver of Innova was booked for damaging and breaking the wheel clamp fixed on the front wheels of his wrongly parked Innova near Sector 43 on Saturday. An FIR was registered at the Sector 36 police station. The traffic police reported to the local police that the Innova driver broke the clamp and took away his four-wheeler from the spot. The Innova was wrongly parked near SCO number 146-147 in Sector 43-B.

