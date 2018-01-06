Now court staff to call litigants waiting outside courtroom on speaker system

Representational photo Representational photo

By Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

WaitingNG FOR their case turn sitting outside the courtroom would no longer be a problem for litigants as a new speaker has been installed in the Chandigarh district courts, tossing aside the traditional method in which the peon of the court used to be the voice of the litigants.

The courtrooms of the District Court Complex Chandigarh are now equipped with a microphone, an amplifier and a speaker outside the courtroom facing the chairs where litigants wait for their turn. According to the new development, the reader of the courtroom who is in control of the mic placed on his desk, calls the litigant by his/her name, when their turn comes for hearing in the case compared to the traditional method, when the peon used to call the litigant by name.

Rajneesh Singla, District System Administrator, in the UT court, said, “The new system has been set up following the e-courts project. It was decided by the High Court committee to install the speaker system and following directions, a modern system is in place instead of the traditional method.”

It was considered that the litigants who used to come to court and wait for their turn, sometimes could not hear about their case status as the peon was not much audible and not much effective and so it was decided to set up these speaker systems, which will be clearly audible to people waiting outside the courtroom, added Singla.

Earlier, only one court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge had the system. But now, all the 30 courts are equipped with the system and the readers have started using it, said Singla.

After this, the display boards, mentioning the details and status of a case, will be installed in the courts. The LED display boards would be set up outside the courtroom so that the litigants and the concerned persons arriving in court can check the status of their case instantly, instead of getting details from the court staff.

The courts are also equipped with LED screens which are yet to start functioning. The screens will be used to highlight the accused and the witnesses in the case through videoconference.

