Notice to cattle owners: Civic body asks cattle owners to stay outside Chandigarh MC limits

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation (MC) has issued over hundred notices to people who own cattle and leave the animals in the city for grazing. The notices were issued to prevent the cattle from posing danger to commuters. The MC had also asked the owners to shift their cattle outside the MC’s limits. The SAD councillor had opposed the MC’s move and said that they would protest against the decision. The MC officials said the notices were issued under Section 324 of the Municipal Corporation Act and the cattle owners have been directed to shift their cattle till the first week of January. In case of failing to comply with the MC orders, the cattle owners would be booked.

“This is a serious problem when people leave their cattle to graze in the city as these animals pose danger to commuters. With the shifting of these animals to outside the MC limits will also curb the number of road accidents,” said MC Commissioner Sandeep Hans.

Many residents of Sohana, Mohali, Kumbra and Shahimajjra villages own cattle. These villages are all under MC’s jurisdiction. There were complaints from many councillors that the cattle owners leave their animals in the city to graze in the parks.

The councillors who represent these villages, however, opposed the MC’s decision and said it was not possible for the cattle owners to shift their animals in such a short time. SAD Councillor Parminder Singh Sohana said it was injustice to people who own cattle. He added that they would meet the mayor and also take up the issue at the next House meeting so that that the MC does not take any action.

“There should be proper planning as the owners need time. We will first speak to these people to find a solution,” Sohana told Chandigarh Newsline.

