Not averse to taxes if people get more facilities: Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon

Sanjay Tandon. (Source: File) Sanjay Tandon. (Source: File)

CITY BJP chief Sanjay Tandon on Sunday said that he was not averse to taxes imposed in the city. Tandon was speaking during the annual general body meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC). Tandon said that he was not averse to reasonable taxes if people got more facilities and amenities in Chandigarh.

The annual general body meeting of FOSWAC was held at the auditorium of Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, Chandigarh, under the chairmanship of Baljinder Singh Bittu. All 76 resident welfare associations, which are members of the body, participated in the function. Mayor Asha Jaswal was the chief guest while Tandon was the guest of honour. FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu appealed to the mayor and Tandon not to impose more taxes in the name of smart city. “The Central government should provide adequate funds to the city to make it a smart city as discussed by the Prime Minister to make it a model city of India,” he said.

On the issue of taxes, Mayor Jaswal said that MC would not increase taxes unless it gave more facilities to the people. FOSWAC vice-chairman Hitesh Puri raised the issue of stray dogs. He suggested that sterilisation should be more effective and the victims of dog bite be treated at government expenditure. “Government dispensaries treating the dog bite should be increased from two to more in the city. The anti-rabies vaccines are not available in government dispensaries,” Puri said. Dr Jagpal Singh, president, RWA, Sector 35, told the mayor that the mobile towers were being installed in the residential and school areas in the city by companies. He said that the Municipal Corporation should declare a policy regarding the mobile towers.

