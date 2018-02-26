Not a smooth ride for many on last day of Chandigarh Rose festival

Huge crowd at Rose Garden in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sahil Walia) Huge crowd at Rose Garden in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sahil Walia)

It wasn’t a smooth ride for many who took the chopper ride on the concluding day of the Rose Festival. Many alleged that not only was the route cut down to 6 minutes but those who had to be charged Rs 1,800 for two hours (8 am to 10 am) were charged Rs 2,380. Heated arguments were also witnessed between the visitors and company officials.

Shweta, a resident of Sector 21 said that she specially came to Sector 17 parade ground during this hour as it was claimed that the rates have been reduced. “It was just to attract people that they called them between 8 am to 10 am but they charged the same amount. The firm befooled everybody. When we came, they said that the lot is full and we can’t be offered the reduced rates,” she told Chandigarh Newsline.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil was also informed about the issue. “After I raised an alarm and the team realised that I was determined to file a written complaint, they got nervous and then issued a ticket of Rs 1,800 to us. But I personally saw that there were people who came all the way from Kharar during these hours but were charged Rs 2,380,” she added. Shweta said that she would be submitting a written complaint to the Municipal Corporation on Monday about how people were fleeced.

On Friday evening, the Municipal Corporation had claimed that those who come between these two hours on Saturday and Sunday would be charged less. While in the other hours, a sum of Rs 2,380 will be charged.

Similarly, another visitor,Astitva, said that he has made a video showing how the route was cut short only to 6 minutes. “They had claimed that the route would be upto 10 minutes. They just showed us Sukhna Lake and Rose Garden and brought us back. We were not shown Pinjore gardens and the view of Kasauli hills,” he lamented. Officer on special duty, Angrez Singh refused to comment on the issue.

Many also complained that they had to wait for over four hours to for a ride. Overall around 1,100 people who took chopper rides in the three days, while on the last day, 702 people took the ride.

