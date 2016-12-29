Nominated councillors in MC: No consensus, BJP list delayed again

Many BJP members, including the wife of Harmohan Dhawan, have applied for the posts of nominated councillor of Chandigarh MC. (Source: File) Many BJP members, including the wife of Harmohan Dhawan, have applied for the posts of nominated councillor of Chandigarh MC. (Source: File)

WITH LEADERS of different factions within the BJP pressing for those close to them to be selected as nominated councillors, no consensus has been reached on the nine names. The announcement of the list of nominated councillors was delayed further. Discussions with UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore have been taking place over the names but no decision has been reached. Sources said BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon had been trying to push his people while MP Kirron Kher, former MP Satya Pal Jain and Harmohan Dhawan were trying for those in their camps.

Watch what else is making news:

“Some of those who had applied for tickets for the municipal elections but were denied the same were promised post of nominated councillor. This is how we managed to get support of some people during campaigning,” said a senior BJP leader who did not wish to be named. Of 26 seats, BJP-SAD alliance bagged 21. The results of the election were announced on December 20. Sources said the list was now expected to be out on Thursday or Friday. Many BJP members, including the wife of Harmohan Dhawan, have applied for the posts of nominated members. Nearly 50 people have applied for the posts of nine nominated councillors.

Satinder Dhawan, wife of Harmohan Dhawan, Kailash Jain who is BJP spokesperson, Pardeep Bansal, BJP mandal president, Davinder Aulakh former city BJP vice president, Mayank Mishra who handles the PR of Member Parliament Kirron Kher (in the category of journalist), former BJP councillors Sat Parkash Aggarwal and Des Raj Gupta are all in the fray for the posts of nominated councilllors. Former nominated councillor Surinder Bahga has also applied for the nominated councillorship again. Parties have been debating on this issue since the concept was introduced. While the nominated councillors, as per the Act, are experts from different professions, the ruling party generally gets those affiliated to it, tilting the scale in their favour.