No VIP passes at Mansa Devi during Navratra festival: DC

Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the eve of Navratra festival on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the eve of Navratra festival on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

CONTINUING A two-year practice, the Panchkula administration has decided not to issue any VIP/VVIP passes this year for the nine-day Navratra festival at the Mata Mansa Devi temple that begins on Tuesday.

Around 50,000 people visited the temple last year during the festival, and the rush is expected to be no less this time. Deputy Commissioner Vivek Atray said like last year, no VIP passes would be issued this year for special entry to the temple.

There is a special category of VVIP visitors that gets invitation cards to attend certain functions at the temple, but Atray said the cards were not entry passes.

“People confuse invitation cards with VIP passes. Invitation cards are given only to invite some dignitaries to the function on the first and last day of Navratra, to which Chief Minister and Governor are slated to come. They cannot be used as entry passes,” said Atray. “We will ensure that there is no backdoor entry. Moreover, why will the VVIPs even need special passes?”

For the last two years, the administration has scrapped the practice of issuing VIP passes. The nine-day festival will be inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at 9 am on Tuesday. He will also inaugurate the recently renovated Mundan Ghat and Mansa Sarovar.

Tight security arrangements have been made on the temple premises. Personnel from Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board and Panchkula police will be deployed at various places. Metal detectors have been installed. ACP Purnima will supervise the security arrangements.

As many as 16 police nakas will be set up to check movement of undesirable elements. Besides the existing CCTV system with 32 cameras, another system with 10 cameras will be installed for parking areas and other sensitive security points.

“This time, we have also strengthened the security arrangements for the valuables donated by devotees, which were kept in a make-shift arrangement earlier. A huge counting room and double RCC strong room has been constructed, with 12-lock door system for safely keeping gold and jewellery offered by devotees,” said Atray.

He added that the Shrine Board would honour those above 80 years of age with free packets of prashad.

