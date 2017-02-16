No talks with govt if it imposes conditions, says Jat stir leader

Jats protest in Jassia village of Rohtak Wednesday. Jats protest in Jassia village of Rohtak Wednesday.

FOUR DAYS ahead of the Balidan Diwas to be observed by Jat agitators in Haryana on February 19, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik on Wednesday said there would be no talks with the government if it imposed conditions for the same.

“The entire Jat community is annoyed with the statement of chief minister…. There can’t be any dialogue with conditions. We will talk only if the government comes with an open mind,” said Malik on Wednesday. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Tuesday indicated that “serious cases of murder or attempt to murder cannot be withdrawn”. However, Malik said police had not lodged cases against the real culprits. “These are fake cases which should be withdrawn. They (BJP government) are targeting members of a specific community,” he alleged. “We will hold a meeting in Jassia village of Rohtak district on Friday to chalk out our next strategy,” said Malik.

The agitators have already announced that Balidan Diwas would be observed at dharna venues on February 19 to condole the deaths of those killed during the February 2016 Jat quota violence. It has emerged as a new challenge for security forces with Jat agitators planning to participate in thousands at each dharna site in the 19 districts. Meanwhile, the government has directed deputy commissioners of all districts to maintain law and order. Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Ram Niwas, has asked the DCs to constitute coordination committees after speaking with the agitating Jat leaders to ensure that traffic is not restricted in any part of the state, roads in villages and cities remain open and patients and candidates appearing in various exams do not face any inconvenience.

Interacting with divisional commissioners, DCs, superintendents of police and commissioners of police of the state, through video-conferencing, on Wednesday, Ram Niwas told them to maintain law and order in view of the dharnas by Jat leaders. He also directed the officers to ensure that people participating in dharnas did not carry weapons and no DJ was played so that commuters do not face any inconvenience. He even asked them to deal with any untoward incident through discussion.

Ram Niwas said a meeting of the five-member committee was held recently with AIJASS and another one would soon be held to discuss various issues. “The government is considering all issues with a positive frame of mind,” he informed.

“Following a request made to the court for speedy disposal of the matter of reservation which was lying pending, day-to-day hearing of the matter had been started and the matter is expected to be resolved soon,” claimed Niwas.

“Details regarding those injured during the agitation have been received from almost all district officers for providing compensation. Information would soon be received from the remaining districts and appropriate decision would be taken,” he added.