No sorry to Bikram Singh Majithia, will fight case till end: Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh out side Parliament Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Jain) AAP MP Sanjay Singh out side Parliament Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

AAP RAJYA Sabha member and former in-charge of Punjab affairs Sanjay Singh Friday said he had not tendered any apology in an Amritsar court in connection with a defamation case filed by former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Ashish Khaitan had submitted their apology in a local court in the defamation case, in which Majithia had also made Sanjay Singh a party.

Considered a close confidant of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh said, “I have tendered no apology in Amritsar court. I will keep on contesting this case. There is no question of asking for apology from Bikram Singh Majithia.”

On the apology by Arvind Kejriwal and Ashish Khetan, he said, “We can only say that it was unfortunate.”

Bikram Singh Majithia’s lawyer in the defamation case, who did not wish to be named, said, “Technically, we have received apology from from Arvind Kejriwal and Ashish Khetan only. There has been no apology from Sanjay Singh. So it is obvious that case against Sanjay Singh will continue . Next hearing of the case is scheduled on April 2.”

AAP candidate against Bikram Singh Majithia from Majitha in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Himmat Singh Shergill, was initially representing Kejriwal, Ashish Khetan and Sanjay Singh in the defamation case in Amritsar court.

“I was asked to step aside from the defamation case by Ashish Khetan in May last year. He had hired new lawyers to represent the case. As lawyer, I would have never suggested Arvind Kejriwal to tender apology if I was representing the case in Amritsar court.”

“How can we even think of asking for an apology? I am not a politician. I never was. I contested against Bikram Singh Majithia at a time when all big party leaders had refused to contest against him. I was all set to contest from Mohali Assembly seat and my victory was assured as I had already won that seat by a handsome margin during the 2014 parliamentary elections.”

“But because as I was not a politician so I was asked to shift to Majitha and I didn’t listen to those who were advising me against it. I worked as a disciplined party worker. I am shocked at the way Kejriwal has tendered an apology to Bikram Singh Majithia,” said Shergill.

