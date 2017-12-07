No new houses, Chandigarh Housing Board to allot houses under existing project

Representational photo Representational photo

NO NEW houses will be constructed in Chandigarh in the “housing for all” project under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna scheme. For, the Chandigarh Housing Board has decided that 450 people who had qualified and were to get houses under the said scheme will be allotted the flats in its existing project at Maloya.

Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board Maninder Singh confirmed the development.

The board is already on with its project of the construction of 4,960 flats at Maloya. These flats are meant to be given to slum dwellers of the city so as to make the city slum-free. As per a survey before 2006, 4,000 slum dwellers were in the city who were to be given flats here. Now those under PMAY will also be adjusted and allotted among the remaining 960 flats.

“These 450 people would be allotted flats in our existing project at Maloya. No new flats will be constructed,” confirmed the chairman.

The board had tentatively planned that 10,000 people were to get flats under the PMAY. “Because of the huge number of applications which we received, we had thought that houses had to be constructed for many. However, only few people qualified,” an official said.

Another senior officer said that giving already constructed flats would reduce the financial and infrastructure burden on the city.

Sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had already informed the UT Administration that no land (which CHB wanted for the construction of new flats under the said scheme) would be given under the market value, which is very high in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, those applicants who had qualified for subsidy, their forms have been sent to authorised banks. Around 25,000 people are to be given subsidy under the PMAY scheme.

A total of 1.27 lakh people had applied under the scheme. When the board carried out scrutiny of its applications, one lakh people were rejected. Of the rejected ones, there were 8,660 such applications where it was found that their family members had also applied for a house. Then, there were 10,174 applicants who were found to have a house in the city and still applied for the scheme. As many as 1,113 applicants were those who had more than one property.

To provide affordable housing to all by 2022, the Centre has launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban) scheme. Being a state-level nodal agency for the implementation of this mission, CHB had carried out a demand survey on EWS, LIG and MIG households in the urban areas of Chandigarh. The scheme was launched on March 20 this year.

As per eligibility, the EWS households should have an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh and LIG households should have an annual income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.

Only those EWS households were eligible for affordable housing component of PMAY demand survey who are living in Chandigarh as on June 17, 2015.

